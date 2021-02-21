Henderson Defeats Ontario, 3-2
February 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Henderson found themselves back in the W column after a 3-2 victory over the Ontario Reign Sunday night at Toyota Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Ontario started the scoring early with a goal from Samuel Fagemo at 6:22 in the first. Henderson answered in the second with Zack Hayes notching his first professional goal, tying the contest 1-1. That gave the Silver Knights bench some extra zip and Paul Cotter collected a goal of his own less than two minutes later. Gage Quinney collected his first in an HSK sweater during the last 30 seconds of the frame, putting the Silver Knights up 3-1. The Reign came back in the third and put the home team within one after a goal from Akil Thomas in the first minute. The Silver Knights held tight securing their win 3-2.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights head back home to face off against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night at Orleans Arena at 7 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the match up on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
