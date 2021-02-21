Silver Knights Face First Loss against Condors, 3-0

The Silver Knights faced their first loss in franchise history Saturday night after the Bakersfield Condors defeated the team, 3-0 at Mechanics Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In their third consecutive meeting, the Condors and Silver Knights made it through the first 20 minutes without a goal from either team. The same could be said for the second period, where goaltender Logan Thompson stopped a total of 27 shots by the end of the frame. Forward Ryan McLoed broke the tie and got Bakersfield on the board during the third stanza. Theodor Lennstrom added to the Condor's tally, and Cooper Marody wrapped up the night with an empty-netter in the final couple minutes of play. This is Henderson's first loss in franchise history. The team has an all-time record of 4-1-0.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Ontario Reign tomorrow night at Toyota Arena, with puck-drop scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the match up on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

