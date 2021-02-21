Marlies Power Past Heat

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: S. Pooley (1) (H. Elynuik), K. Agostino (2) PP (T. Liljegren, N. Robertson), T. Gaudet (3) SH (Unassisted), R. Clune (1) (J. McKenna, C. Conrad), T. Kivihalme (1) (Unassisted), J. Brazeau (1) PP (A. Brooks, C. Rosen), H. Elynuik (2) (J. Duszak, T. Gaudet)

Goaltender: A. D'Agostini (27/28)

Stockton: L. Philip (1) PP (M. Pospisil)

Goaltender: D. Wolf (6/11), G. Sparks (15/17)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Scott Pooley opened the scoring at 9:04 of the first period. This was Pooley's first goal of the season. He recorded 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists) in 30 games last season with the Marlies.

Kenny Agostino scored the game-winner at 14:20 of the second period. This was Agostino's 300th career AHL point. Agostino has points in four straight games (2-3-5). He had 49 points (27 goals, 22 assists) in 53 games last season.

Tyler Gaudet scored shorthanded and unassisted at 2:11 of the second period and later add the secondary assist on Elynuik's third period goal. This was his sixth career shorthanded goal. Gaudet has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in five games this season.

Rich Clune scored at 4:47 of the second period. This was his first goal of the season. Clune registered four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in 16 games with the Marlies last season.

Teemu Kivihalme scored unassisted at 8;10 of the second period. This was Kivihalme's first goal of the season. He has two points (1 goal, 1 assist) this season.

Justin Brazeau scored on the power play at 13:20 of second period. This was Brazeau's first career AHL goal.

Hudson Elynuik scored at 2:16 of the third period and earlier added the lone assist to Pooley's first period goal. Elynuik has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in five games.

Timothy Liljegren recorded the primary assist on Agostino's first period goal. Liljegren is tied for second amongst defencemen in assists (5).

Nick Robertson registered the secondary assist on Agostino's first period goal. Robertson has four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in five games and leads the Marlies in shots on net (17).

Jeremy McKenna picked up the primary assist on Clune's second period goal. This was McKenna's first career AHL point in his professional debut.

Colt Conrad had the secondary assist on Clune's second period goal.

Adam Brooks recorded the primary assist on Brazeau's second period goal. Brooks has four points (2 goals, 2 assists) with three points (2-1-3) on the power play this season.

Calle Rosen collected the secondary assist on Brazeau's second period goal. This is Rosen's first assist of the season. He has picked up three goals in the first four games of the season.

Joseph Duszak registered the primary assist on Elynuik's third period goal. Duszak has three assists in five games.

Andrew D'Agostini stopped 27 of 28 shots he faced. D'Agostini is now 3-2-0-0 on the season with a ..925 save percentage and a 2.03 goals against average.

OF NOTE...

Toronto scored four goals in the second period for the second time this season. Toronto previously scored four against Manitoba in a 6-2 win on Feb. 16.

The Marlies are tied for fourth in most goals scored (19) across the league.

Toronto went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill and 2-for-2 on the power play. Toronto allowed their first goal while on the penalty kill and also scored their first shorthanded goal of the season.

Toronto and Stockton were even at 22 shots in all situations. Kenny Agostino led the Marlies with four shots on goal.

The Marlies are 3-2-0-0 against Canadian Division opponents and 1-0-0-0 against the Stockton Heat.

RECORD WHEN...

The Marlies are 1-0-0-0 when leading after the first period and 2-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Toronto is 1-0-0 when even in shots with their opponent.

The Marlies are 1-0-0-0 in Sunday games and are 3-2-0-0 in February.

MARLIES LEADERS

Goals: T. Gaudet, C. Rosen (3)

Assists: T. Liljegren (5)

Points: K. Agostino, T. Gaudet, T. Liljegren (5)

PPG: A. Brooks (2)

Shots: N. Robertson (17)

+/-: T. Gaudet, C. Rosen (+6)

PIMS: H. Elynuik (14)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's victory:

It was really good to see everyone contributing. It's the sign of a good win. Points are spread throughout the roster, all four lines are contributing, defence is contributing offensively. I thought the group did a really good job tonight defensively as well. We definitely had to weather a storm early on. We had talked about Stockton being really excited to play a hockey game for the first time in a while. You knew they were going to come with a ton of energy. D'Agostini did a heck of a job again tonight giving us a chance in that first period.

On practicing special teams:

Not a lot [of time to practice]. Especially with what our schedule's looked like last week and this week, A.J. MacLean has done a phenomenal job coaching them and giving them video and getting them a game plan and giving them a process and a structure and something to stick to and the players have bought into that which has really shown.

On Justin Brazeau:

He had a good game tonight. He's really gained more confidence with every game. He's a big body who utilizes that skill and that asset in the games. Our assistant coaches have really been putting in the time to watch video with players and really give them some perspective as to how they can take advantage in this level in this league. Brazeau is one of those players that asks the right questions, he's always wanting to learn. He has a good sense of himself, as an athlete and as a person. His process so far has been great. He's been getting better with every game.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

February 19: Recalled defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer from loan to Wichita (ECHL)

Signed defenceman Dakota Krebs to an ATO

February 17: Signed goaltender Angus Redmond to an AHL contract

February 15: Signed goaltender Jeremy Link to an ATO

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

February 23 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

February 24 at Stockton - 8:00 p.m.

February 26 at Stockton - 4:00 p.m.

