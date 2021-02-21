Iowa Drops Sunday Matchup with Chicago 4-1

The Iowa Wild (2-3-1-0, 5 pts.) dropped their second game of the weekend to the Chicago Wolves (7-0-0-0, 14 pts.) by a final score of 4-1 Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

The Wolves opened the scoring 8:25 into the first period. Forward Morgan Geekie redirected a slap shot from defenseman Joey Keane beating Wild goaltender Joel Rumpel (10 saves) to make it 1-0 Wolves.

Geekie scored his second tally of the night on the powerplay at 18:02 of the first frame. Keane's backhand pass made it to Geekie at the top of the right circle and he beat Rumpel over the shoulder, extending Chicago's lead to 2-0. The marker was Geekie's second of the night and fourth in the past two games.

At the end of the first stanza, Chicago led 2-0 but the Wild outshot the Wolves 8-6.

Chicago forward Rem Pitlick scored 58 seconds into the second period with a deflection past Rumpel to make it 3-0.

Forward Mason Shaw got Iowa on the board at 11:54 of the second period with a wrist shot from inside the left circle under the left arm of Wolves' goaltender Beck Warm (40 saves). Forward Gabriel Dumont grabbed the lone assist which extended his point streak to six games. Shaw's goal made it 3-1 Wolves.

Chicago led 3-1 after 40 minutes. The Wild outshot the Wolves again in the middle frame 14-3 and, in total, led 22-9 in shots.

At 19:57 of the final period, Wolves' forward Tanner Jeannot snagged an open net goal to bring the final score to 4-1 Wolves.

Iowa outshot Chicago 19-5 in the third period and 41-14 in total. The Wild's 19 third period shots were a season-best for shots-on-goal in a period and the 41 total shots for was also a season-best. Iowa's power play failed to capitalize on four opportunities in the game. The Wolves struck once on four power play chances.

Iowa heads to Texas for a three-game set with the Stars, with the opening game on Feb. 24. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the H.E.B. Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

