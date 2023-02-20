Moose Fall to Griffins in Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (26-16-3-3) battled with the Grand Rapids Griffins (21-23-2-2) on Sunday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Friday evening.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring 53 seconds into the contest. Danny O'Regan drove into the Moose zone and fired a shot up and past Arvid Holm. Manitoba tied the contest 64 seconds later, as Kristian Reichel streaked down the ice on a two-on-one with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, before the latter found twine past Victor Brattstrom. The Griffins reclaimed the lead a few minutes later as Joel L'Esperance cleaned up a rebound on a two-on-one. The Griffins edged further ahead with five to go in the period as Matt Luff found the back of the net off a high shot. The goal brought an end to Holm's night and Oskari Salminen took over between the pipes. Manitoba pulled within a goal with one second left in the frame. Declan Chisholm found Leon Gawanke, who quickly sauced the puck to Jansen Harkins. Harkins took a knee and blasted it past Brattstrom on the power play. Manitoba was within a goal as the horn sounded and trailed 15-12 in the shot department.

The Griffins restored the two-goal lead early in the second, as Jasper Weatherby knocked home a rebound. Manitoba pulled within a goal with a power play marker from Gawnake, as the defenceman finished off a pretty pass across the seam from Harkins. The Moose tied the contest 45 seconds later with a third goal on the man-advantage. This time it was Wyatt Bongiovanni snapping a shot past Brattstrom from the top of the dot. Manitoba took a 4-4 draw into the second intermission and outshot Grand Rapids 9-8 in the middle stanza.

Neither side was able to find twine in the third period. Manitoba outshot Grand Rapids 7-4 in the final frame, which shifted to overtime with the two squads locked at 4-4. The extra frame solved nothing, with the Moose killing off a pair of penalties. Oskari Salminen made 10 saves in the overtime period. The contest hummed into the shootout and the Griffins received goals from Austin Czarnik and Elmer Soderblom which proved up to be the eventual winner. Salminen took the loss, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Brattstrom captured the win on the back of 26 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Kristian Reichel (Click for full interview)

"I think they scored on their chances in the first period. Had a couple lucky ones too. That first period is on us, we can play better. We can have a better start than that. After that, I think we started to play our game. Had some big goals from the power play tonight and then it was back to the game. Then after the great kill at the end of the game, we didn't get the result that we wanted. We need to bounce back tomorrow."

Statbook

Jansen Harkins has points in seven straight games with 11 points (6G, 5A)

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has three points over three games (2G, 1A)

Kristian Reichel has eight points (5G, 3A) over his past 10 contests

Harkins has scored a goal in five straight games for the second time this season

It is the first time this season the Moose have scored three power play goals in a single game

Wyatt Bongiovanni (1G, 1A) recorded his second AHL multi-point game

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre on Monay, Feb. 20. It's Marvel Superhero Day and the Hulk will be in attendance. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

