Comets Defeated by Marlies, 3-1

February 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Comets' rode into Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto to battle the North Division's top team, the Marlies, on Monday afternoon. The Comets, looking for their first win in three games, played a very competitive game against Toronto but were unable to catch up during the later stages of the second and third period and as a result started off the four game road trip with a 3-1 loss.

In the opening period, the Marlies received a goal from defenseman Matthew Hellickson at 5:07 on a wrister that just made its way over the goal line behind Comets goalie, Nico Daws. With the Comets down 1-0, their leading scorer went to work on the power-play when he slipped the puck between the legs of Marlies netminder, Keith Petruzelli at 8:58. The goal was Clarke's team leading 18th of the season, and it was assisted by Reilly Walsh. The teams left the first period even at 1-1.

The Marlies struck on the power-play when Bobby McMann rifled a shot off the post and in on Daws at 15:53 putting Toronto up 2-1. As Max Ellis, forward for the Marlies added another goal at 16:37, the Comets found themselves down 3-1.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets couldn't close the gap and skated away with the loss.

The Comets stay on the road for the next three games as they play Cleveland Wednesday and Friday followed by a trip to Belleville. The next home game takes place on March 3rd against Charlotte at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.