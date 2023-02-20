Barracuda Crush Canucks, 7-2
February 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Abbotsford, BC - The San Jose Barracuda (21-25-0-4) scored four times in the first period on Monday afternoon at the Abbotsford Centre, including two goals from William Eklund, claiming a dominant 7-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks (29-18-2-2).
At the 5:56 mark of the first period, Eklund (16) opened the scoring for the Barracuda with a short breakaway sprung by a pass from Derrick Pouliot that beat Spencer Martin five-hole. Just under two minutes later, on the power play, Eklund (17) would pick up his second goal of the afternoon, beating Martin with a one-timer at 7:49. 36 seconds later, at 8:25, Artemi Kniazev (3) would receive a pass from Jeff Viel and snap a shot past Martin short-side to end a nine-game goalless drought. On the third Barracuda power play of the first, Kyle Criscuolo (11) would pick up a pass from Eklund and shoot a no-hesitation shot over the left shoulder of Martin at 12:34 to put San Jose up 4-0.
The second period would open with a near-side one-timer from C.J.
Suess (8), his fourth goal in his last three games. The Canucks would find some life a minute later, at 3:56, when Tristen Nielsen (13) would go five hole on Strauss Mann. Tristen Robins (11) would restore the five-goal Barracuda lead, sweeping in a Jeff Viel rebound at 13:54.
In the third, Kyle Rau (13) would deflect in a Nielsenshot to give the Canucks their second goal of the night. However, at 11:54, Danil Gushchin (12) would make it a season-high seven goals for the Barracuda with a high-effort goal, going short-side to close the scoring.
Eklund finished the night with a team-high four points (2G, 2A), while Robins (1G, 2A), Pouliot (3A) and Viel (3A) would each finish with three points. Barracuda captain Andrew Agozzino picked up a pair of assists to also finish with a multi-point outing.
Mann (6-4-1) has now won three consecutive games, making a career-high 37 saves. Martin (1-3-0) suffered the loss, allowing seven goals on 34 shots.
The Barracuda continue its four-game road trip on Friday against the Ontario Reign (7 p.m.) and return back home to Tech CU Arena on March 3 to take on the Reign. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2023
- Reign Holds off Coachella Valley in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Crush Canucks, 7-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 7-2 to San Jose Barracuda in Family Day Afternoon Clash - Abbotsford Canucks
- Belleville Sens Fall on Family Day to Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Salminen, Moose Stymie Grand Rapids in Monday Matinee - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Stumble in Monday Matinee against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Defeated by Marlies, 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Askarov Named AHL Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Yaroslav Askarov Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Wendy's for Show Us Your Sportsmanship Program - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Recalls Karlstrom and Olofsson from Texas - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Win Second-Straight against Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Specialty Teams Propel Wranglers to 5-3 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Bakersfield Doubles-Up on San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Secure Fifth-Straight Road Win in Shootout Victory Over Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Fall to Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.