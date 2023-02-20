Belleville Sens Fall on Family Day to Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - Despite a pair of goals from Roby Jarventie on Family Day, the Belleville Senators weren't able to extend their winning streak to four straight as they fell 7-2 to the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena.

Laval opened the scoring 12 seconds into the contest when Joël Teasdale capitalized on a turnover behind the net. The Rocket built their lead as Brandon Gignac and Anthony Richard scored. This prompted a goaltending change as Logan Flodell relieved an injured Antoine Bibeau in net before Madison Bowey notched for the visitors. Later in the frame, the Senators would get on the board through a Roby Jarventie power play marker to make it 4-1 heading into the intermission.

Early in the second period, Laval continued their strong offensive showing as Lucas Condotta found the back of the net. However, the Senators answered back as Jarventie tallied again with the man advantage to make it a 5-2 score after forty minutes of play.

In the third, Laval would strike twice more through Nate Schnarr and John Parker-Jones as the visitors secured an emphatic 7-2 victory.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/3 | Penalty Kill: 2/6

Fast Facts:

Logan Flodell made 22 saves in relief.

Roby Jarventie extended his point streak to four straight with a pair of goals.

Jake Lucchini has six points over his last two games.

Lassi Thomson has five assists over his last six games.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "They wanted it more. It's no secret we've won the first two of this three-game set. So you know, they're going to come up with a push. Our guys were warned of that. But ultimately, all three periods, they had great starts."

