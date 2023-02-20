Bakersfield Doubles-Up on San Diego

The San Diego Gulls fell 8-4 to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 14-36-1-0 and 7-18-1-0 at home.

Rocco Grimaldi scored his sixth goal in three games in the effort, marking the right wing's highest goal total over a three-game span in his American Hockey League career. Grimaldi maintains the lead among Gulls skaters in goals (25) and points (50), while ranking second in assists (25).

Bryce Kindopp earned the fourth shorthanded goal of his AHL career, tying former Gull Kiefer Sherwood for the third most shorthanded tallies among all-time team leaders.

Michael Del Zotto registered two assists, tallying five helpers in his last two contests.

Chase De Leo pushed his point steak into a third game (3-1=4) with his third goal of the season, while Pavol Regenda also stretched his point streak into a third contest (1-3=4) with a pair of assists.

Jacob Perreault started the scoring for the Gulls 4:55 into the first frame, earning his seventh goal of the season and 1-1=2 points in his last two games.

Glenn Gawdin assisted on the play, notching 1-3=4 points in his last five games.

Evan Weinger also contributed an assist in the loss, while Olle Eriksson Ek made 31 saves on 39 shots.

The Gulls close out their eight-game regular-season series with the Condors this Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Mechanics Bank Arena (6:30 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Michael Del Zotto

On the penalties in tonight's game

You saw last night when we took only two or three minors It allows everyone to stay in the game. You have the same four or six guys killing penalties kind of kills them. They don't have the energy to play 5-on-5, power play situations. Penalties killed us tonight. We had some power plays that we got some good looks on; didn't score. They took advantage of their opportunities. And that was a story that game. That was disappointing because I thought we took a huge step last night, probably our best game since I've been here. So again, as we've talked about for a while here, consistency is something we need for us to improve on and something that needs to be addressed. But we're working on it daily, and hopefully we can find it here shortly.

On how they can replicate the game from Saturday against Ontario

I mean hopefully we have that on Tuesday and carry that momentum into the weekend and identify that consistency. I'm not sure exactly what it is; I wish I had an answer for it. If so, I would pass it along to the team and we do that. Again, last night I left the rink just so happy and impressed with the way our group played a full 60-minute game. We did all the little things well. You know, hopefully we can find that Tuesday, carry that momentum into the last 15-20 games we have left.

On his recent offensive success

Getting a lot of shifts with Rocco (Grimaldi); we see the ice similarly. He's such a great player. He gets an open spot and it's just a matter of putting the puck on his stick and he usually does the rest, so, you know, we've had some success the last couple of games, so hopefully we continue that chemistry moving forward.

Forward Bryce Kindopp

On how the penalties defined tonight's game

Yeah, I think obviously, when there's a lot of penalties, you can't roll lines or do any of that stuff. And the guys playing a lot of minutes, it hurts them too, because they're doing a lot of their work on the PK (penalty kill). And then when they have to be on the power play or play those top-six minutes, they're gonna be tired. And same for Olle (Eriksson Ek); he can only do so much and he was good for us back there just gave up a lot.

On if he can find any positives from the loss

Oh, yeah, I think so. I think when we were 5-on-5, we were good. The first two periods we stuck with them until the penalties kind of started rolling in, and then I think right then the game kind of changed. But I think 5-on5, we did a pretty good job of keeping at them.

On his shorthanded goal

Yeah, obviously it's nice to score and help the team. I think when you get those chances...Weings (Gulls forward Evan Weinger) made a good play there. And luckily it went and so, obviously, you want the result to be a win, but it's obviously nice to help the team that way.

On how the team can improve before Tuesday against Bakersfield

Yeah, I think obviously, staying out of the penalty box is gonna be a big key. And then just going back to kind of how we played against Ontario the other day, just being hard 5-on-5, just being simple, playing fast, reloading. Just doing all the stuff we know we can do, and it should take care of itself.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On how penalties dictated the result of the game

Well, pretty well the whole game. We had 12 minors (penalties) against us - that's a new high. As we tied it up 3-3, made a game out of it and then then it's still within reach and then we just got into penalty trouble. Something we just couldn't get out of all night. I mean, no matter what we did, it seems like we were in the box and the guys that are killing the penalties are the guys that play the majority of the game. They're the guys that you want to have to get goals for you. They had no legs underneath them. The (Rocco) Grimaldis, the (Chase) De Leos and those guys, the (Glenn) Gawdins - they put in a lot of minutes last night. They're killing penalties and the way we kill you have to pressure and they just they just didn't have anything left in them. don't get anything left in him. So, a lot of undisciplined stuff on our part tonight, that's for sure.

On drawing on last night's performance against Ontario moving forward

I mean, it's a shame because we played so good last night. We did so many good things - we were above pucks and oz (offensive zone) time and a lot of positives. Then, we come into tonight and just kind of fell apart. No reason for - like I said, we just we got into the penalty thing and it's a hole we couldn't dig ourselves out of it. We just kept digging; it just kept getting worse and worse.

On positives the team can draw from the game

Well, I mean, Rocky (Rocco Grimaldi) played a hell of a game again and (Michael) Del Zotto was good. The guys that needed to be good tonight were good for us, but it was just one of those games. I mean, you can't take 12 penalties - that's almost half a game you're in the box - and expect to accomplish anything.

On the team's focus for Tuesday's game against Bakersfield

The bottom line is we've played our best games when we've taken three or fewer penalties and 5-on-5, we've played pretty good. That's got to be the motto going in the next game. We've got to stay out of the box and kind of see where it goes from there, but we got to give ourselves a chance.

