Askarov Named AHL Player of the Week
February 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 19, 2023.
Askarov allowed one goal in each of his two starts last week (2-0-0, 0.96, .965), helping the Admirals regain first place in the Central Division.
In a school-day matinee in Chicago on Wednesday, Askarov stopped 30 of 31 shots before denying every Wolves attempt during a 12-round shootout to backstop Milwaukee to a 2-1 victory. Then on Saturday, Askarov made 25 saves as the Admirals defeated Texas, 2-1, to overtake the Stars for the division lead.
Nashville's first-round choice (11th overall) and the first goaltender selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, Askarov has a record of 19-9-3 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 32 appearances for Milwaukee this season, and is tied for third in the league in wins while ranking fourth in minutes played (1,896).
The 20-year-old native of Omsk, Russia, made his NHL debut with the Predators on Jan. 12 at Montreal.
Askarov and the Admirals hit the road for a pair of games in Winnipeg next week against the Manitoba Moose beginning Thursday, February 23rd at 7 pm. The Ads next home game is a UWM/Baird School Day Game with a special 10:30 am start on Wednesday, March 1st.
