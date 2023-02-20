Wranglers Win Second-Straight against Eagles

Special teams were the difference tonight.

The Wranglers took on the Eagles for the second time at the Scotiabank Saddledome, skating to a 5-3 victory on Sunday evening.

Cole Schwindt picked up his first goal in his last 11 games, Clarke Bishop notched his sixth of the season short-handed and Emilio Pettersen found the back of the net in his first game back from suspension. Both Connor Zary and Mitch McLain scored on the powerplay to round it out. Jeremie Poirier added three assists for Calgary and was named the game's First Star, while the Wranglers' powerplay scored three goals on eight chances.

Dustin Wolf (30-7-1-4) is the first goalie to hit 30 wins this season, turning aside 22 shots between the pipes to earn the decision for Calgary.

CGY Goal Scorers: Cole Schwindt - Clarke Bishop - Emilio Pettersen - Connor Zary - Mitch McLain

The Wranglers came out firing in the first period, scoring three goals in three different ways.

Schwindt opened the scoring at even-strength, scoring his 11th of the season after receiving a great cross-seam pass from Radim Zohorna and redirecting the puck passed Eagles goaltender, Jonas Johansson to give the Wranglers an early lead.

Calgary would add to the lead later in the frame while shorthanded, as Bishop picked up the puck in the neutral zone and rushed up the ice with tremendous speed, driving the net and flipping a backhand shot on goal that eluded Johansson to double up the lead. Finally, on the powerplay, Pettersen would net his 15th goal of the year to extend the Wranglers advantage to 3-0 heading into the break.

Colorado pushed back in the second period and eventually got on the scoreboard, as Sampo Ranta found the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season to make it 3-1. Calgary regained their composure in the late stages, drawing a penalty in the final minutes of the period, and they would capitalize. Zary took a pass from Poirier, walked into the slot with a nifty toe-drag and roofed a wrist shot to regain the three goal cushion.

4-1 after 40 minutes.

Once again, the Eagles came out of the gates hot to start the third period.

Colorado would cut into the lead 26-seconds in as Spencer Smallman fired home his eighth goal of the year to make it 4-2.

However, the Wranglers had an answer on the powerplay as Phillips sent a shot towards the net and McLain, who was parked in front, redirected the puck past Johansson to extend the lead once again.

Colorado would add a goal late off the stick of Callahan Burke with less than 30 seconds left, but it wasn't enough, as the Wranglers held on for the 5-3 win.

The Wranglers are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season.

