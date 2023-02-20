Dallas Recalls Karlstrom and Olofsson from Texas

February 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Karlstrom, 25, has appeared in 40 games with Texas this season, recording 21 points (8-13--21). Karlstrom shares ninth among club forwards in goals and ranks ninth in assists and 10th in points. He also ranks sixth overall in shots on goal (87).

Karlstrom has 50 points (24-26--50) in 105 career regular-season games with Texas (2021-23) and one goal (1-0--1) in two postseason contests in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward registered one assist (0-1--1) and a +2 rating in three games with Dallas during the 2021-22 campaign. He made his NHL debut against Calgary on April 21, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL point (0-1--1) on the same night.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points and a plus-9 rating.

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 14 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

2022-23 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

TEXAS STARS CORPORATE SPONSORSHIPS AND SUITE LICENSES

For a customized advertising package for your company contact the Texas Stars and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, by email at tsanford@texasstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.