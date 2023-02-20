Specialty Teams Propel Wranglers to 5-3 Win over Eagles

CALGARY, AB. - Calgary netted three power-play goals and one shorthanded tally, as the Wranglers defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-3 on Sunday. Forwards Sampo Ranta, Charles Hudon and Cal Burke each found the back of the net in the loss. Calgary defenseman Jeremie Poirier led the way with three assists, while goaltender Dustin Wolf made 21 saves on 24 shots to earn his league-leading 30th win of the season.

Calgary wasted little time jumping on the scoreboard, as forward Cole Schwindt fielded a centering pass in the low slot and steered the puck into the back of the net just 1:32 into the contest. The goal was Schwindt's 11th of the season and gave the Wranglers a 1-0 edge.

A Colorado power play would backfire when forward Clark Bishop swooped through the right-wing circle before feeding a backhander past Eagles goalie Jonas Johnasson to stretch Calgary's lead to 2-0 at the 12:53 mark of the first period.

The Wranglers would earn their first power play just minutes later and they would convert, as forward Emilio Pettersen ripped a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and give Calgary a 3-0 advantage with 5:03 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Colorado would finally get on the board at the 8:26 mark of the second period when Ranta split a trio of Wranglers' defenders at the blue line before slipping a backhander from the low slot into the back of the net. The goal was Ranta's eighth of the season and trimmed the Eagles deficit to 3-1.

A late power play for Calgary would swing the momentum back the other direction, as Wranglers forward Connor Zary cut through the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister past Johansson, extending Calgary's lead to 4-1 with only 1:03 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would pull back within a pair when Hudon fired a shot from the side of the crease that would deflect off a Wranglers defender and into the back of the net, trimming Calgary's lead to 4-2 just 21 seconds into the third period.

The Wranglers would once again generate an answer via the power play, as forward Mitch McLain buried a shot from the right-wing circle to put Calgary on top 5-2 at the 3:58 mark of the final frame.

As time wound down inside the final minute, Burke would dart down the ice before cutting to the crease and lifting a shot past Wolf to slice the deficit to 5-3 with 26 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, February 24th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

