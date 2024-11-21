Moose Can't Crack Tokarski, Chicago

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (5-9-0-0) fell 5-0 to the Chicago Wolves (5-7-1-0) in Thursday morning's action. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 win over the Wolves the weekend prior.

Juha Jaaska opened the scoring for the Wolves six minutes into the first frame, giving Chicago the early 1-0 lead. Bradly Nadeau struck just 22 seconds later to bring the Wolves up 2-0. The Moose were outshot 13-4 in the first period, and Wolves netminder Dustin Tokarski was able to hold Manitoba off the scoresheet. Kaapo Kähkönen made 11 saves on 13 shots for Manitoba.

Gleb Trikozov scored the lone goal of the middle frame, putting the Wolves up 3-0 with five minutes left in the period. Despite some good scoring chances for the Moose, and two power play opportunities, they were once again held goalless. Kähkönen made nine saves on 10 shots in the Manitoba net, and Tokarski went 10 for 10 in the Chicago crease.

Noel Gunler scored on the Wolves power play, furthering the Chicago lead to 4-0, with five minutes left in the game. Josiah Slavin scored under a minute later, securing a 5-0 win for the Wolves. Tokarski held the line the rest of the way for his second consecutive shutout, registering 25 saves in the Chicago win. Kähkönen recorded 30 saves in the Manitoba loss.

Quotable

Moose head coach Mark Morrison (Click for full interview)

"I just didn't think we had enough motion in our game. Sometimes that happens, we just came back from a road trip, we had a couple days off, we had a couple good practices. I just didn't think the intensity was there, from top to bottom."

Statbook

Mason Shaw led the Moose with five shots on goal

The Moose penalty kill turned aside six of seven Chicago opportunities

Ville Heinola recorded one shot on goal in his season debut

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop for Manitoba's 25th Season Game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.