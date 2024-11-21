IceHogs Partner with State Representative West in Share the Warmth Clothing Drive

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs are once again joining with State Representative (67th District) Maurice West to promote the 11th annual Share the Warmth clothing drive in an effort to bring warmth, protection, and comfort to those less fortunate in the Rockford area. Last year, this partnership secured nearly 800 articles of warm clothing which were distributed to the Rockford Rescue Mission, Carpenter's Place, and Shelter Care Ministries.

Any fan who brings a warm clothing item to donate at the IceHogs game on Friday, Nov. 29 will receive a free ticket to a future IceHogs game. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used items, including but not limited to jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants, sweatshirts, socks and underwear.

Share The Warmth drop off bins will be located at each entry at the BMO Center on Black Friday and fans who donate will receive a card with a QR code where they can redeem their free ticket as a thank you for donating.

"The Share the Warmth donation drive is a testimony to Rockford's unity and care for those in need," said West. "Let's make sure our neighbors are covered in warmth and kindness this winter, ensuring that no one in our community faces the cold alone. Thank you to the IceHogs for demonstrating your continued commitment to our community by partnering in this important work."

"We are thrilled to partner with State Rep. West on Share the Warmth again this season," said Dave Costello, Rockford IceHogs Manager, Marketing and Community Relations. "Our fans always seem to rise to the occasion with their generosity for important initiatives like this and I am excited to see the impact we can make for people in need this holiday season."

More About State Representative West's Share the Warmth Drive

Eleven years ago, State Representative Maurice West watched a local new story outlining the tragic conditions that homeless people in the Rockford area faced on a daily basis, especially in the winter months. Knowing that this crisis had to be addressed for the betterment of our region and the individuals experiencing homelessness, Representative West brought together the local community to provide essential donations of warm clothing that literally save lives. Hundreds of articles of clothing were donated to those in need that first year, and were disseminated through local non-profit organizations working to make a positive difference in the community.

For more than a decade, State Representative Maurice West has collected thousands of articles of warm clothing through an annual Share the Warmth drive that's supplies warmth and hope to those that need it most.

The IceHogs will take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by local artist Abigail Pixler, presented by BMO. It's also another $2 Beer Friday, presented by Bud Light. Tickets for the Nov. 29 game are available now at IceHogs.com.

