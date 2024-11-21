Wranglers Clutch Win in San Diego

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A back-and-forth affair in America's Finest City.

The Wranglers took to the ice in San Diego in Pechanga Arena on Wednesday night, coming away with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Gulls.

Lucas Ciona opened the scoring for the Wranglers, with Jeremie Poirier, Jakob Pelletier, and Walker Duehr also tallying in the win.

San Diego was quick to capitalize in the opening period, taking the lead after Jan Mysak beat Devin Cooley with a sharp shot that found its mark.

Ciona answered back with a one-timer finish from a feed by Clark Bishop.

However, the Gulls regained the lead soon after, with Roland McKown finding the back of the net.

Poirier then rifled a shot from the top of the slot off a pass from Rory Kerins to knot the game at 2-2.

But San Diego continued the back and forth.

Pavol Regenda's one-timer off a faceoff in the Wranglers zone gave the Gulls a 3-2 advantage as the first period drew to a close.

The middle frame became the decisive moment of the contest, with the Wranglers making their mark.

A San Diego turnover in their defensive zone proved costly as Pelletier quickly sprung into action, sending the puck to Rory Kerins. Kerins fed Dryden Hunt, who passed it to Ilya Soloyvov.

In the chaos that followed, Kerins found Pelletier at the back door, and Pelletier made no mistake, tapping the puck into the open net to tie the game.

As the period wore on, the momentum continued to shift in Calgary's favor.

The game's defining moment arrived when Duehr, playing on the penalty-kill, collected a loose puck just outside the Wranglers zone.

Duehr brought the puck up the ice and beat Gulls goaltender Oscar Dansk with a short-handed tally for the game-winner.

With the win, the Wranglers continue their strong play as they prepare for their next matchup on Friday against the Tucson Roadrunners.

