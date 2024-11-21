Bojangles Game Preview: November 22 at Springfield

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are looking to wrap up their road trip on a high note as they pay visits to Springfield on Friday and Bridgeport on Saturday.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 7-4-0-2 (4th Atlantic)

SPR - 6-8-1-0 (7th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 36.7% (1st) / 81.4% (21st)

SPR - 10.2% (30th) / 80.3% (22nd)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 4.08 GF/Game (2nd) / 3.31 GA/Game (t-20th)

SPR - 2.73 GF/Game (26th) / 3.27 GA/Game (19th)

Head-To-Head

0-1-0-0

CLT 2 @ SPR 4 (Nov. 15)

THE STORYLINES

ON A SKID

The Checkers were able to salvage a point in Tuesday's shootout loss to Hartford, but they still find themselves mired in a bit of a slump. On this current road trip the Checkers are 0-2-0-1, and dating back before that they are 1-3-0-2 in their last six contests. That six-game stretch has been filled with tight contests - four of them were decided by a single goal, while the other two were decided by two goals. In fact, during this current road trip, the Checkers have had a third-period lead in two games and were tied in the other one.

LIGHTING THE LAMP

Offense has been one of Charlotte's biggest strengths so far this season. The Checkers dropped out of the league's goal-scoring lead but still rank second in the AHL with an average of over four goals per game. That offensive prowess has led to success in the standings as well - the Checkers are 6-0-0-1 when scoring at least four goals and 1-4-0-1 when falling below that threshold.

They'll look to ramp the production back up on Friday against a Springfield team that ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to goals-allowed per game but has held its opponent to under four goals in each of the last five contests.

POWERING UP

While their clip may have slowed a bit, the Checkers remain atop the league's power-play rankings with a 36.7 percent conversion rate. They have recorded at least one power-play goal in each of the last three tilts and have converted in every game this season except for one.

Two big pillars of that special teams success have been Kyle Criscuolo - who is tied for the league lead with five power-play goals - and Trevor Carrick - who leads the league in both power-play points and assists.

THE INFO

