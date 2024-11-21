Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Dureau, 23, has played in 10 games with the Crunch this season posting one goal and one assist. He appeared in two games with the Crunch last season. Dureau also skated in 34 contests with the Solar Bears during the 2023-24 season tallying nine goals and 16 assists. The White City, Saskatchewan native has played in 30 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, since the 2020-21 season earning six points (3g, 3a).

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

