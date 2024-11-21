Monsters Announce Musical Additions to Emo Night and WGAR Country Music Night

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce the addition of Heart Attack Man on Friday, December 6, as a part of Emo Night and Sadie Bass on Friday, March 28, as a part of WGAR Country Music Night presented by FiveIron Golf. Adding an enchaned musical entertainment experience for both games, the artists will perform a postgame concert, as well being featured in the game presentation throughout their respective nights.

On Friday, December 6, Heart Attack Man will headline the highly anticipated Monsters Emo Night. The band is made up of Cleveland natives and is a staple of Emo Night programming at local venues including The Roxy at Mahall's. The band has released numerous singles along with three full length albums including the newest Freak of Nature. The band will join the Slam Dunk Festival lineup taking place in the United Kingdom May 2025.

For a limited time, fans can score a commemorative Heart Attack Man x Monsters Emo Night poster with ticket purchase through a special offer available HERE. The first fifty fans to purchase through this special offer will gain access to a free meet-and-greet with the band on Emo Night.. To learn more about Heart Attack Man, please visit their website HERE.

Sadie Bass will provide postgame musical entertainment on Friday, March 29, when the Monsters host WGAR Country Music Night presented by FiveIron Golf. The country music singer and songwriter grew up in Michigan before pursuing her musical career. Bass has released six studio singles and recently signed a publishing deal with Sony Music. After competing on season 22 of NBC's The Voice, Bass has opened for popular artists like Brantley Gilbert, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr and more.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.