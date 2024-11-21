Eagles Kick off Road Trip with 3-2 Shootout Win at Coachella Valley

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner made 29 saves on 31 shots and stopped four of the six skaters he faced in a shootout, as the Eagles began a three-game road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday. Forwards Jere Innala and Oskar Olausson lit the lamp in regulation, while defenseman Jack Ahcan netted the game-winner as the sixth and final shooter in the shootout.

Colorado would jump on top just 1:08 into the contest when Innala swept home a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle, giving the Eagles an early 1-0 advantage. Forwards Tye Felhaber and Jayson Megna would pick up the assists on the tally.

Just over a minute later, Colorado defenseman Keaton Middleton and Firebirds forward Ian McKinnon would each earn five-minute majors after dropping the gloves in the Coachella Valley zone. The Eagles would kill off the only power play of the first period and carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period would see Firebirds forward John Hayden streak through the slot on the rush before snapping a wrister past Miner. The goal was Hayden's second of the season and tied the game at 1-1 at the 4:14 mark of the middle frame.

Coachella Valley would earn a penalty shot with 3:20 remaining in the second stanza, but forward Eduard Sale would send a backhander wide of the net, leaving the game deadlocked at 1-1.

The Firebirds would eventually hop into the driver's seat when a turnover at the bottom of the left-wing circle was smashed home by forward Luke Henman, putting Coachella Valley on top 2-1 at the 17:30 mark of the period.

Colorado failed to convert on three separate opportunities on the man-advantage in the second period and left for the intermission still trailing 2-1.

The Eagles generated an equalizer just 2:01 into the third period when Olausson buried a wrister from between the circles, tying the game, 2-2.

With 60 minutes proving to not be enough to determine a winner, the game would shift to sudden-death overtime. Colorado earned a power play midway through the extra session but would not be able to capitalize and the game transitioned to a shootout.

Megna, Olausson and Ahcan would all light the lamp in the shootout, while Miner shutdown four consecutive shooters to give the Eagles the 3-2 win.

Ales Stezka suffered the shootout loss for the Firebirds, allowing two goals on 31 shots. Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, November 22nd at 8:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.