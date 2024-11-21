Silver Knights Drop Midweek Game, 4-2, to Ontario Reign
November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated by the Ontario Reign, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period the Silver Knights headed into the first intermission tied with Ontario, 0-0.
Ontario scored the first goal of the game three minutes into the second period, just after their power play expired. The Reign extended their lead to two with five minutes remaining in the period. The Silver Knights got on the board after a beautiful passing play set up Brendan Brisson for a wide open net. Calen Addsion sent the puck down from the blue line over to Robert Hagg at the top of the circle. Hagg then found Brisson set up right in front of the net to make the game 2-1. With just over 30 seconds left in the second period Ontario scored a power play goal to extend their lead back to two. The score remained 3-1 heading into the second intermission.
The Reign scored an empty net goal to push their lead to 4-1 with under two minutes remaining in the third period. Henderson answered right back with a goal scored by Jett Jones and assisted by Christoffer Sedoff with under a minute to play.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | vs. Abbotsford Canucks | Tickets
Saturday, Nov. 23 | 6 p.m. | vs. Ontario Reign | Tickets
Friday, Nov. 29 | 7 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Saturday, Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return home to face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, November 22. Fans can watch on FloHockey, tune in on 1230 The Game, or get tickets here. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
