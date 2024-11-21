Wolf Pack Loan Case McCarthy to Bloomington Bison

November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

McCarthy, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in seven games with the Bison this season.

A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers.

The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

