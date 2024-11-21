Wolf Pack Loan Case McCarthy to Bloomington Bison
November 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
McCarthy, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in seven games with the Bison this season.
A season ago, McCarthy appeared in 39 games with Boston University, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He served as captain of the Terriers.
The native of Troy, NY, dressed in two games with the Wolf Pack following the conclusion of his NCAA career. He made his professional debut on April 19 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024
- Wolf Pack Loan Case McCarthy to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Teddy Bear Toss, 'How Griff Stole Christmas' Upcoming for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gawdin, Reign Top Henderson, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Drop Midweek Game, 4-2, to Ontario Reign - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Kick off Road Trip with 3-2 Shootout Win at Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Loan Case McCarthy to Bloomington Bison
- Alex Belzile's Hat Trick Propels Wolf Pack by Checkers 5-4 in Shootout
- Wolf Pack Host Checkers in School Day Game at XL Center
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 18th, 2024
- Wolf Pack Recall Blake McLaughlin from Loan