Moose Assign Cormier to Kalamazoo

October 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today goaltender Evan Cormier was assigned to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Cormier, 24, appeared in 14 games for Manitoba during the 2021-22 season where he compiled a 8-3-3 record alongside a 2.72 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. The netminder also tallied one shutout on the campaign. The Bowmanville, Ont. product also suited up for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers where he put together a record of 17-7-2 to go along with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Split between Binghamton and Manitoba, Cormier has a career AHL record of 18-24-7 alongside a 3.15 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage as well as two shutouts. Cormier was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose return home for games Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday Oct. 30 against the Iowa Wild at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop for both game is slated for 2 p.m. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.