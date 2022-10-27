Gulls Top Colorado, 4-3

The San Diego Gulls beat the Colorado Eagles 4-3 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, claiming their first home win of the season and improving their overall record to 2-3-0-0.

Jacob Perreault scored the game-winning goal at 14:04 of the final frame, netting his first goal - and first game-winning tally - of the season on the play.

Nikolas Brouillard recorded his third multi-point effort (1-1=2) of the season, bringing his totals to 3-5=8 points. At the conclusion of the game, Brouillard ranked tied for first in goals and points among AHL defensemen and tied for fourth in points among AHL skaters. The blueliner also tops San Diego's leaderboard in points and goals while leading his team in points production against the Eagles with 3-5=8 in his last seven games against Colorado.

Rocco Grimaldi posted a season-high three-point effort (1-2=3) in the contest for 2-4=6 points in his last four games. Grimaldi has scored both of his goals this season on the man advantage, tying Brouillard for the team lead in power-play goals.

Danny O'Regan earned a pair of assists in the victory (0-2=2) and is tied for Brouillard for the team lead in assists (5).

Josh Lopina scored his first goal of the season at 8:35 of the third period.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx (0-1=1) and Austin Strand (0-1=1) also recorded assists in the win.

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves on 27 shots, including a penalty shot awarded to Colorado at 8:50 of the second period (last: Ryan McGregor vs. Jeff Glass; no goal; Mar. 20, 2021 @ TUC). Teams are now 3-for-12 (25%) all-time in penalty shots against the Gulls.

The Gulls will face the Abbotsford Canucks in back-to-back road games beginning this Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. PT.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On breaking the team's losing streak:

Well, you know, you always put a stop on it and I'll tell you what, 2-3 sounds a lot better than 1-4. Now, we've got a little juice in us heading on the road, so it will make for a better travel day tomorrow, that's for sure.

On the focus heading into Abbottsford:

Well, you know what, we're just not creating a lot offensively 5-on-5. I mean, we scored a couple goals there in the third. That's why we won the game, but we were just kind of relying everything on the power play to get us points. We've got a lot of work to do. That team there, they get after pucks and it just shows me where we're at right now. I think, I don't know if our conditioning still needs to get better, but they won a lot of races and we didn't. I mean we got the win, but we still have a lot to work on.

On the performances of team leaders:

I thought (Rocco) Grimaldi was the best player on the ice tonight. Real intense, held on to pucks, made smart decisions, scored when he needed to. (Glenn) Gawdin I thought was good on the power play and stuff, but those guys got to be good for us. If they are not good for us, we're going to have a long year.

On overall impression of the game:

The first period (we) came out two-nothing, but we spent a lot of time in our end just because we didn't end plays. Then, the second period they caught up. Basically, the goals that they got we gave them. We had a turnover there late to make it 3-3. Then a couple minutes later, JP (Jacob Perreault) ties it up. Overall, it was a win, things to work on, get a little confidence going and then we'll go from here.

Right Wing Jacob Perreault

On his game-winning goal:

Honestly, I was just trying to make room, try to get control of the puck. Gave it up to Strander (Gulls defenseman Austin Strand), then he gave it back to me and somehow I was open and was just trying to put it on net and it went in.

On his overall impression of the game:

It was a fast game, but I think we played pretty good. We've got players that can do anything - they can play in the corners, they can play with the puck, they can make plays. So it's good to have a group like that that can, from start to bottom, everyone can make plays. So, it's really good to have that.

On what is starting to click for the team:

I think chemistry a little bit. You know, at the start, everyone is new and kind of getting used to playing with each other. Now, it's been a few games so you kind of know everyone's tendencies so you kind of get used to it, kind of get in a spot with them. We're trying to push the pace up every game.

On the key to success against Abbotsford this weekend:

I mean, last year they were a really fast team so we've got to bring our legs to the games and we've got to work hard. We have a really skilled team, so if we outwork them, we'll be covered there.

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard:

On the importance of getting a win after three straight losses:

It was huge. We had three in a row there, we got three losses in a row, and we wanted to turn the ship around. I think that's what we did tonight. We needed that win desperately, and I think that showed in the game.

On how the team came together in the win:

The power play got us going, really, in the first period, because our 5-on-5 play wasn't there. Our PK (penalty kill) was really good too; that helped a lot. After a good regroup in the second period, everyone wanted that win so bad. Everyone bought in and we played really well in the third.

On what they can improve on before their weekend set in Abbotsford:

Our 5-on-5 play, I think that's what we need to improve. Our special teams are really huge. That's kind of why we won tonight. We want to improve our 5-on-5 play, our d(efensive) zone play, going into Abbotsford.

On finding personal success early in the season:

The power play is doing great. I'm just trying to do my best, trying to give it all every night and I think it pays off.

