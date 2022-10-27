Matt Luff Joins Red Wings

October 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Matt Luff

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Matt Luff(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled forward Matt Luff from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Through his first five games with the Griffins, Luff has amassed seven points (3-4-7) and a plus-three rating. Not only does the Windsor, Ontario, native tie for the team lead in points but he is also tied for 12th in the AHL. Luff has seen action with Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Ontario throughout seven AHL campaigns and has accumulated 127 points (52-75-127) and 110 penalty minutes in 174 appearances.

The Red Wings signed Luff to a one-year contract this offseason after being a part of the Nashville Predators organization a season ago. Luff will become the 194th Griffin to compete in the NHL if he sees game action. Throughout four seasons in the NHL, the 25-year-old has recorded 13 goals, 10 assists and 20 penalty minutes in 87 contests.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.