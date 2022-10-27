Abbotsford Canucks vs San Diego Gulls Series Preview

Through their opening four games, the Abbotsford Canucks sit at 2-2-0-0 to start their second season in the AHL. A pair of games in California against Ontario and Bakersfield, followed up by two games in Seattle against the Firebirds has lead to Friday's home opener in Abbotsford. Friday will mark 185 days, more than half of a year, since the last time Abbotsford played at the Abbotsford Centre.

The Canucks will welcome the San Diego Gulls to the Fraser Valley on Friday and Saturday nights, for Abbotsford's Home Opener (Friday) and Diwali Night (Saturday). San Diego has gotten off to a 2-3-0-0 start, off the back of a pair of games against Grand Rapids and Ontario. Following their 6-2 opening night win, the Ducks affiliate were outscored 15-7 across three consecutive losses prior to a 4-3 win over Colorado on Wednesday night.

Abbotsford dropped their last game 7-4 in a back and forth game against Coachella Valley on Sunday. Yushiroh Hirano, Christian Wolanin, Danila Klimovich and Michael Regush all recorded their first goals of the season on Sunday. The Canucks' 12 different goal scorers is tied for the 3rd highest number of scorers in the Pacific Division.

Carson Focht is the only Canuck with multiple goals, scoring twice in three games. His two goals already has him just one goal behind last year's tally of three goals in 41 games with Abbotsford last year. Leading the team in total points is Linus Karlsson, with five points (1G and 4A) through four games.

The Gulls have split their crease fairly evenly to start the year, with Lukas Dostal starting three times and Olle Eriksson Ek getting the nod twice. Both of San Diego's wins came from Dostal starting between the pipes, putting up a .907 save percentage across the two victories.

Abbotsford had a successful 2021/22 against San Diego, going 7-1 across their eight meetings with the Californians last year, with the lone loss being by a one goal margin.

"Our habits, details, those things. They all need to be more consistent. That's with the puck too, you defend with the puck also." - Jeremy Colliton commented on the intensity of his team's defence after practice during the week.

Friday and Saturday will make up for half of the four games played between San Diego and Abbotsford this season, with the next meeting scheduled for December 14th in San Diego.

See below for a complete breakdown of all of the off ice activities going on this weekend at the Abbotsford Centre.

HOME OPENING NIGHT OCTOBER 28

The Abbotsford Canucks will be kicking off the team's first home game of the season with a "Happy Half Hour" via the Gate 1 Plaza for Season Ticket Members. Season Ticket Members can access the venue via Gate 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m with unique food and beverage and merchandise opportunities available prior to 6pm.

Other special activations include:

- Grimm's Fine Foods will be providing complimentary smokin' sizzlers for the first 1,000 fans in attendance

- Canucks Alumni will be on-site to meet and greet with fans as they enter

- Local singer and songwriter Greg Neufeld will be performing throughout the evening, including a post-game set

- Special pre-game ceremony

- A limited-edition commemorative four pack is available for this game only for $199 including four (4) tickets and four (4) hats AVAILABLE HERE.

SECOND ANNUAL CELEBRATION of DIWALI OCTOBER 29

The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to celebrate Diwali supported by presenting partners Jags Furniture, Abby Wedding Decor, Sher Atta, Nanak Foods and RED FM. Diwali Night will highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements and activations throughout the evening, highlighted by the Abbotsford Canucks' first Diwali Limited Edition warmup jerseys. This jersey has been designed by local South Asian visual artist, Sandeep Johal.

Other special activations include:

- Special Diwali-themed activations throughout the concourse and outdoor plaza, including Henna artists, craft tables, a South Asian marketplace and a themed photo booth

- International Bhangra producer DJ Heer will be in attendance

- Performances by Bhangra Dancing School (Rangla Punjab) and Dhol performers

- Kirti Arneja will be signing the national anthems as well as performing throughout the evening

- A limited edition Diwali ticket package is available for this game only including two (2) tickets and two (2) Diwali t-shirts for $76 AVAILABLE HERE.

