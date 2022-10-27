Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado forward Jean-Luc Foudy scored a pair of goals, as the Eagles rallied to tie the game on two different occasions, but San Diego forward Jacob Perreault would net the game-winning goal late in the third period to give the Gulls a 4-3 win over the Eagles on Wednesday. Colorado went 0-for-5 on the power play for a second-consecutive game, while the Gulls cashed in on two of their eight opportunities on the man-advantage.

A San Diego power play would lead to the game's first goal, as forward Rocco Grimaldi snapped a wrister from the slot that would light the lamp and give the Gulls a 1-0 edge at the 9:27 mark of the first period.

Another power play would lead to yet another goal for San Diego, as defenseman Nikolas Brouillard hammered a slapshot from the blue line that would beat Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen and stretch the Gulls to lead to 2-0 with 4:46 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Colorado would outshoot San Diego 11-6 in the period, but after failing to connect on a pair of opportunities on the man-advantage, the Eagles headed to the first intermission still trailing, 2-0.

Colorado would storm back in the second period, as Foudy weaved his way between the circles and fired a wrister past Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal to slice the deficit to 2-1 at the 8:04 mark of the middle frame.

Fellow forward Cal Burke would earn a penalty shot opportunity just 46 seconds later, but a poke check from Dostal would deny the effort and leave San Diego with a 2-1 lead.

A Gulls turnover at their own blue line set up forward Charles Hudon to center a pass to a streaking Foudy who would pull the puck and his stick between his legs before chipping a shot past Dostal to tie the game at 2-2 with 5:29 remaining in the second stanza.

Still even at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, a turnover near the Eagles net would set up forward Josh Lopina to bash home a rebound and put San Diego on top 3-2 at the 8:35 mark of the final frame.

Colorado would again summon an answer when forward Shane Bowers swept home a one-timer from the bottom of the right-wing circle to level the score at 3-3 with 7:04 left to play in the contest.

As time ticked down, Perreault would skate from the right-wing corner toward the net before tucking home a shot from the end line to put the Gulls back in the driver's seat 4-3 at the 14:04 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 4-3. Annunen suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 27 shots.

