Karashik Assigned to Reading Royals
October 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned defenseman Adam Karashik to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Karasik, 24, has been recovering from injury and has yet to play a game this season. The former Notre Dame captain signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms for the 2022-23 season and joined the team late last year playing in eight games. Prior to his fifth-year season at Notre Dame, the right-handed shooter from Ridgefield, CT had played for UConn for four seasons. He scored 6-34-40 in his NCAA career encompassing 159 games. This is his first trip to the ECHL.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center this Friday and Saturday for their "Haunted on Hamilton" weekend. Wear your costumes! The games will include trick or treating, face painting, and a Saturday parade on the ice with meLVin and kids who are wearing their costumes.
