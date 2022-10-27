Belleville Sens Begin Road Trip with 3-2 Win over Rocket

October 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators right wing Egor Sokolov reacts after a goal against the Laval Rocket

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators right wing Egor Sokolov reacts after a goal against the Laval Rocket(Belleville Senators)

LAVAL, QC - Rourke Chartier played hero on Wednesday night, notching the game-winner with eight seconds left in regulation time as the Belleville Senators defeated the Laval Rocket 3-2 at Place Bell.

After a scoreless first period, Belleville opened the scoring at the 3:04 mark of the middle stanza when Egor Sokolov found the back of the net for his first of the season after he beat Cayden Primeau with a heavy shot on the powerplay. Laval answered as Anthony Richard tied the contest with the man advantage late in the frame.

The Rocket took their first contest lead through a Brandon Gignac tally mid-way point of the third before Roby Jarventie equalized for the Senators, capitalizing on a one-timer during a 5-on-3 power play. Belleville continued their late push as the aforementioned Chartier secured the road victory, scoring in the game's dying seconds.

The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday night when they continue their three-game road trip against the Milwaukee Admirals at 8:00 CDT.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 3/8 | Penalty Kill: 5/6

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 31 saves in the win.

Egor Sokolov tallied a goal and two assists.

Jake Lucchini extended his point streak to three straight games.

Ridly Greig notched his first point of the season.

Ticket info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.