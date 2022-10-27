T-Birds Return Home for First 3-In-3 of Season
October 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-3-0-0) return to the MassMutual Center on Friday and Saturday for a pair of matchups against the Bridgeport Islanders (4-1-0-0) and Providence Bruins (3-1-1-0) respectively, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop each night. The three-game weekend concludes with a visit to Providence on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
The Thunderbirds are coming off back-to-back victories in a weekend sweep of the Belleville Senators, during which Springfield outscored Belleville 8-4. Nathan Todd recorded three goals in the two games against Belleville, bringing his season total to four over his first five games. Will Bitten and Hugh McGing each scored shorthanded goals, assisted by one another, during the weekend, and both Vadim Zherenko (30 saves) and Joel Hofer (22 saves) secured their first wins of the season in net.
Springfield will look to pick up its first home victory of 2022-23 after a pair of one-goal defeats on Opening Weekend. Bridgeport held on for a 3-2 victory on Oct. 15 after the T-Birds cut a 3-0 lead down to 3-2 heading into the final period. The T-Birds' first matchup with Providence on Oct. 16 was a back-and-forth affair, with Springfield erasing Providence leads on three occasions. However, Luke Toporowski's goal late in the second period wound up being the game-winner for the visitors.
Following the 3-in-3 weekend, the Thunderbirds will once again be on home ice on Friday, Nov. 4 for the first I-91 matchup of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. Saturday, Nov. 5 marks the first-ever Thunder-Con featuring appearances by Marvel's Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. Springfield hosts the Bruins that evening with another 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
