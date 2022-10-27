Join Us for Hispanic Heritage and Pucks 'N Paws
October 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
The Texas Stars are back at home this weekend to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 29th at 7 pm and Sunday, October 30th at 5 pm!
On Saturday, we are hosting our first Hispanic Heritage Night presented by H-E-B and giving away Texas Stars Lucha Libre masks!
Sunday is Pucks 'N Paws presented by Raising Cane's along with a Texas Stars frisbee giveaway!
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family 4-Packs are available for both games and include 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas starting at $19 per person.
If you would like more information about seating options for the 2022-23 season, please call/text the Stars at (512) GO-STARS (512-467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com and we will be happy to assist you!
