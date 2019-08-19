Moose Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team's schedule for the 2019 AHL preseason.

The club is set to travel to Grand Forks, N.D. for a pair of games against the Iowa Wild.

Both the matchups will be held at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 28 (2 p.m.).

Tickets for both games will be available for purchase on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

Visit theralph.com/events for preseason ticket information.

