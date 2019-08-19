Devils Sign Forward Ara Nazarian to AHL Deal

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has signed forward Ara Nazarian to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Nazarian, 23, played the past four seasons at University of New Hampshire where he collected 33 goals and 41 assists for 74 points in 138 games played. Prior to his collegiate career, the Boxford, MA native recorded 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points in 60 games with the United States Hockey League's Des Moines Buccaneers.

