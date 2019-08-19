Penguins Announce Four Preseason Games

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today their exhibition schedule for the 2019 preseason. The Penguins will play four contests (two home / two away) split between their in-state rivals, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Hershey Bears.

The Penguins' 2019 preseason dates and game times are as follows:

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Hershey, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

