Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose Announce Preseason Games at Ralph Engelstad Arena at University of North Dakota

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Manitoba Moose, announced today the two teams will compete in a pair of preseason games on Sept. 27-28 at Ralph Engelstad Arena at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.

The first game will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. and the second game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m. Gates will open one hour before puck drop.

Tickets for the two preseason games will go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Ralph Engelstad Arena box office and ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at just $10 for adults and $5 for youth, students, military and seniors. Additional ticket information can be found at www.theralph.com.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

