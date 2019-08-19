Bears Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2019 preseason schedule. The Bears will play three preseason games this year, including a home game at Giant Center on Saturday, Sept. 28 versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m.

Seating for Hershey's home preseason game will be general admission and all tickets just $12. Single game tickets go on sale for the preseason contest, and all regular season games, on Monday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. via the Giant Center Box Office and online via Ticketmaster.

The Bears will also play a pair of road preseason games, visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 p.m. and battling the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Allentown on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2019-20 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, Half Season, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $205. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

