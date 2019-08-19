Condors Sign Beau Starrett to AHL Contract

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed C Beau Starrett to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. For an updated look at offseason signings, click here for the player tracker.

STARRETT, 6'5", 215 lbs., 23 years old

Played 118 games over four seasons at Cornell University and had 40 points (16g-24a)

Helped the Big Red to three consecutive postseason appearances in the NCAA tournament and scored in the team's 2019 first round win over Northeastern

Part of a center group which was eighth-best in the country in faceoffs at 53.7% in 2018-19 and was the team's most frequent faceoff man as a junior in 2017-18, winning 53.9% of 469 draws taken

Selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft (#88 overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks

Older brother Shane was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team as a member of the Condors last season CONDORS HOCKEY - 46 DAYS AWAY! BUY A BIG 6 PACK AND SAVE!

