Wolf Pack Announce Preseason Schedule

HARTFORD: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and Hartford Wolf Pack, today announced the specifics of the Wolf Pack's preseason schedule.

The Wolf Pack will begin preseason play Wednesday, September 25, hosting the Springfield Thunderbirds at Danbury Arena in Danbury, CT. That game will face off at 7:00 PM, and a portion of the night's proceeds will benefit the Western Junior Colonials' youth hockey development program.

The Wolf Pack and their in-state rivals the Bridgeport Sound Tigers then lock horns for a set of home-and-home matinees Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28. Both of those games will be 1:00 PM faceoffs.

The Koeppel Community Sports Center on the campus of Trinity College will be the venue for the Wolf Pack's home game on September 27. Donations will be accepted at the door in lieu of an admission charge, benefitting the Ryan Gordon/Hartford Wolf Pack Community Scholars Fund. The fund memorializes young fan Ryan Gordon, who passed away in 2006 and asked that a portion of the monies set aside for his college education be donated to the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation. Suggested donation is $5 per person. The Koeppel Community Sports Center is located at 175 New Britain Ave. in Hartford.

Saturday's rematch will take place at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. For more information on that game, visit www.soundtigers.com.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Venue Faceoff

Wed. Sept. 25 SPRINGFIELD DANBURY ARENA 7:00

Fri. Sept. 27 BRIDGEPORT KOEPPEL COMMUNITY SPORTS CENTER, TRINITY COLLEGE 1:00

Sat. Sept. 28 at Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 1:00

The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

