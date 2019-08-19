Phantoms Family Fun Returns with Preseason Games

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced a three-game preseason slate that will feature a pair of in-state rivals, including two contests that will take place at PPL Center.

While the regular season won't start until October 5, Phantoms fans can get the fun started early with a sneak preview of the upcoming season at the end of September! What better way to get things started than with our two most popular rivalries being reignited early this year? First, bring the whole family out for some afternoon fun when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. Then start your week off with an entertaining night as the Phantoms will play the Hershey Bears in a special Monday night matchup on September 30, 2019 at 7:05 p.m. Both games will take place in downtown Allentown on the Phantoms home ice at PPL Center.

The Phantoms will also play one preseason game on the road making the short trip up to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre to face the Penguins on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for each preseason game start at just $10 and will be available tomorrow at www.phantomshockey.com or by calling the Phantoms Ticket Office at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

Check out the full preseason schedule below:

Wed., Sept. 25, 2019 (7:05 p.m.) Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Sun., Sept. 29, 2019 (3:05 p.m.) Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - PPL Center

Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 (7:05 p.m.) Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears - PPL Center

The preseason contests will follow the fifth annual NHL game at PPL Center on September 11, 2019, as the Philadelphia Flyers Rookies take on the New York Islanders Rookies at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale now and are just $10! Secure your seats by purchasing tickets HERE.

Phantoms regular season will get started on October 5, 2019 at PPL Center against the Providence Bruins. Season ticket packages, which are on sale now, come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. For more information about season tickets or group tickets or to purchase, visit our WEBSITE.

Stay tuned for our jam-packed promotional schedule to be announced in the coming weeks that will feature the return of fan favorites such as Star Wars Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Racing Night and many more! Tickets for individual games will go on sale to the general public Monday, September 9, 2019.

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

