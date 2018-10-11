Moose Announce 2018-19 Leadership Group

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the players who will comprise the team's leadership group for the 2018-19 season. Peter Stoyekwych has been named the eighth captain in franchise history, while JC Lipon and Cameron Schilling will serve as alternates.

Stoykewych, 26, is the second Winnipeg native to captain the Moose. The former Colorado College Tiger is in his fourth season of professional hockey, recording 55 points (14G, 41A) through 197 AHL games with the Moose/IceCaps. Stoykewych enjoyed a breakout season in 2017-18, racking up 27 points (9G, 18A) in 70 games. He also posted a plus-28 rating on the season, the second-highest single-season rating in franchise history. Stoykewych currently sits tied for 14th among defencemen on the franchise all-time games played list.

Lipon, 25, is in his sixth professional season, spent entirely with the Winnipeg Jets organization. The Regina, Sask. product has played the seventh-most games in franchise history, suiting up for the Moose/IceCaps 333 times in his career. Lipon has 166 points (56G, 110A) to his name, and more assists than any other right winger in the club's history. The former third round pick of the Jets tallied 38 points (17G, 21A) in 68 games last season. This is Lipon's second season serving as an alternate captain.

Schilling, 30, is in his eighth professional season, and second with Manitoba. A veteran of 428 AHL games, Schilling has recorded 131 points (32G, 99A) in his career with the Moose, Ontario Reign, Rockford IceHogs and Hershey Bears. The Carmel, Ind. native finished second among Moose defenders with 32 points (6G, 26A) in 71 games in 2017-18, earning an invite to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic along the way.

Stoykewych, Lipon, Schilling and the rest of the Moose take to the ice at Bell MTS Place for the 2018 Home Opener on Friday against the Belleville Senators. Tickets for the 7 p.m. CT matchup are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

