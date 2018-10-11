Rampage Assign Brown to Wichita

October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Thursday that the team has assigned defenseman Travis Brown to the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.

Brown, 24, did not appear in the first two games of the season for the Rampage. A fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012, Brown has appeared in four career AHL games for St. John's and San Jose. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has played 158 career ECHL games, appearing in 67 games with Wichita last season and collecting 10 goals and 36 points.

The Rampage finish their season-opening home stand this weekend with two games against the Colorado Eagles at the AT&T Center. Friday night's contest begins at 7:30 p.m., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.