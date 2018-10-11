Penguins' Power Play Earns a 3-0 Win at Cleveland

October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins used three power play goals to take down the formerly undefeated Cleveland Monsters, 3-0, at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night.

Cleveland had won its first three games of the season, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-0-0-0) utilized its special teams prowess and a lights out, 28-save performance from Anthony Peters to shut-out the Monsters in the two clubs' first meeting since Feb. 11, 2009.

The Penguins struck first when Garrett Wilson tipped in a shot by Stefan Elliott at 6:48 of the opening frame. In addition to being Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first power play goal of the season, it marked Wilson's first tally since being named captain of the Penguins.

Sam Lafferty used another man advantage marker at 6:15 of the second period to put the Penguins ahead, 2-0.

The Monsters thought they had mustered a response with a power play goal of their own midway through the second period, but Peters had other plans. After a redirected shot was initially stopped by Peters but the rebound caromed back into play, Cleveland's Alex Broadhurst was staring at an open net before Peters flung out his left leg pad to keep the Monsters off the board.

Cleveland went to the penalty kill 11 times over the course of the game, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton used its 10th power play to put the game away. Anthony Angello beat Jean-François Bérubé through the five-hole on that man advantage, giving the Penguins a commanding 3-0 lead with 5:17 left to play in the contest.

Peters and the Penguins' penalty kill went a perfect six-for-six on the night, as well.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton remains in Ohio for its next game, as the Penguins get another crack at the Monsters on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. The Penguins' next home contest is Wednesday, Oct. 17 against the Hershey Bears.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.