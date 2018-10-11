Monsters Fall to Penguins, 3-0

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-0, on Thursday night at The Q. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 3-1-0-0 overall and remain alone in first place of the Eastern Conference's North Division.

The Penguins got on the board first when Garrett Wilson scored on a power-play goal at 6:48 of the opening frame on a feed from former Monsters defenseman Stefan Elliott.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton extended their lead to 2-0 on another power-play goal from Sam Lafferty at 6:15 of the middle stanza, thanks to assists from Sam Miletic and Elliott.

In the third, the Penguins closed the scoring for the evening with their third power-play goal of the night, as Anthony Angello scored at 14:43 on a feed from Will O'Neill to seal a 3-0 win for the Penguins.

Cleveland net-minder Jean-Francois Berube stopped 36 of the 39 shots faced Thursday to fall to 2-1-0, while Penguins goaltender Anthony Peters stopped all 28 pucks faced to improve to 2-0-0 on the year.

