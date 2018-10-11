San Diego Gulls to Celebrate Home Opener this Friday

October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will open their 2018-19 home schedule this Friday, Oct. 12 at Valley View Casino Center against the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m.). The Home Opener is presented by California Coast Credit Union. All fans in attendance are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 6:55 p.m. for the opening sequence and player introductions. All fans in attendance will receive a Gulls cowbell upon entry. The game will be televised live on FOX 5 San Diego and broadcast live on ESPN 1700-AM, and streamed by Facebook Watch (facebook.com/theahl) and AHL TV (theahl.com/AHLTV).

Fans are invited to make the San Diego Gulls Home Opener festivities interactive by using the hashtag #LetsGoGulls on social media platforms, and using the Gulls Home Opener-themed Snapchat filter.

The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its first Surprise Puck sale with pucks commemorating Opening Night. Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10. Proceeds will support and facilitate programs that create positive change for children and families throughout San Diego. Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia, Gulls merchandise or concessions vouchers. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase).

Fans can also assist the San Diego Gulls Foundation by participating in an online memorabilia auction with exclusive game-worn and player-signed items via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select San Diego Gulls as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the DASH Auction app.

A ceremonial puck drop will take place following player instructions and include five teachers named by the San Diego County Teachers of the Year, and will also highlight Todd Lane, President and Chief Executive Officer of California Coast Credit Union.

Fans will also have their first opportunity to purchase Gulliver's Kids Club kits on the concourse at Section 10. Gulliver's Kids Club kits include a backpack, Gulls socks, a mini hockey stick set, lanyard, three-ring binder, vouchers for three Gulls games, a merchandise voucher and invitations to exclusive Gulliver's Kids Club events that include a pre-game skate at Valley View Casino Center for $25.

The Gulls are offering a Home Opener Pack includes four terrace level tickets and four Gulls trucker hats exclusively for Friday night. Visit SanDiegoGulls.com/OpenerPack to purchase the Home Opener Pack for $99.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. A very limited number of tickets are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by phone at the Gulls ticket sales office by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Valley View Casino Center Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

Season tickets are currently still available for as little as $14 per game ($476) for the 2018-19 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, giveaways, access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can become season ticket holders or place deposits on Mini Plan and Group ticket packages by visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by phone at the Gulls ticket sales office by calling (844) GO GULLS.

