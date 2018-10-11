Griffins' Home Opener to be First AHL Game of the Week on Facebook Watch

October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that the league will be featuring a Game of the Week on Facebook Watch during the 2018-19 regular season.

Every Friday night, live AHL action will be available for free on Facebook Watch on mobile, desktop and Facebook's TV apps. Fans can follow the AHL Facebook Page to get games added to their Watchlists.

The AHL on Facebook Watch will begin this Friday, October 12, with a doubleheader as the Hershey Bears visit the Grand Rapids Griffins (7 p.m. ET) and the San Diego Gulls take on the Tucson Roadrunners (10 p.m. ET).

Live high-definition streaming of all AHL games is available on AHLTV via desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast and (coming soon) Roku. Subscription packages range from $6.99 for a single day's worth of games to just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season; visit theahl.com/AHLTV for details.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.