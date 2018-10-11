Hyka Joins Vegas Golden Knights

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Vegas Golden Knights announced Thursday that forward Tomas Hyka has been recalled from loan to the Chicago Wolves. He will be available for Vegas' game tonight at Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old Czech Republic native produced three assists during the Wolves' pair of wins over the Colorado Eagles last week, which shares the American Hockey League lead. Hyka has accounted for 15 goals and 36 assists in 52 games since joining the Wolves at the start of the 2017-18 season.

This marks Hyka's third stint with the Golden Knights since signing with Vegas on July 1, 2017 and becoming the third player in franchise history. He has posted one goal and two assists in 10 games for Vegas.

