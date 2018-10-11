Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit Reassigned to Utah
October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Turner Ottenbreit has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner recently finished a five-year career at the major-junior level with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL.
Ottenbreit posted 24 goals and 84 assists in 284 WHL games, including a career-high nine goals, 38 assists and 119 PIM's during the 2017-18 season, while also serving as the Thunderbirds captain. In addition, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native helped lead Seattle to a WHL Championship in the 2016-17 campaign. The 21 year-old went on to make his professional debut late last season with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, notching one goal in four contests.
The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 12th when they travel to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas to take on the San Antonio Rampage at 6:30pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
