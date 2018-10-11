Condors Earn Shootout Win over San Jose, 3-2

October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (2-1-0, 4pts) picked up a 3-2 shootout victory over the San Jose Barracuda (2-0-1, 4pts) on Wednesday night at SAP Center. LW Joe Gambardella tied the game at 2-2 in the third period and LW Tyler Benson had the shootout game-winner. Bakersfield is home on Saturday against Tucson.

FIRST PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: C Alexander True (1st) redirected a point shot in a goal mouth scramble; Assists: Middleton, Wiederer; Time of goal: 4:21; SJ leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: LW Evan Polei (1st) took a feed at the top of the crease and deflected it through the five-hole; Assists: Currie, Gust; Time of goal: 12:36; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK - 16, SJ - 5

SECOND PERIOD

BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (2nd) backhanded a low shot on the power play; Assists: Roy, Praplan; Time of goal: 7:51; SJ leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 10, SJ - 9

THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (1st) on a breakaway; Assists: Russell, Lagesson; Time of goal: 7:28; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 8, SJ - 7

In a shootout, C Cooper Marody and LW Tyler Benson each scored and G Al Montoya stopped two of three attempts.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Benson (BAK) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Halbgewachs (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; SJ - 25

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Montoya (2-0-0; 25/23); SJ - Bibeau (1-0-1; 35/33)

C Cooper Marody has two assists in two games

RW Patrick Russell has three points (2g-1a) in three games

C Josh Currie has four points (1g-3a) in three games and 17 points (11g-6a) in his last 13 games against San Jose

LW Evan Polei had a fighting major in the first period

LW Nolan Vesey made his professional debut

D Ryan Stanton was unavailable for the game due to the birth of his first child, a healthy baby girl, earlier this morning

Scratches: McFarland, Esposito, Callahan, Kulevich, Stanton

FUTBOLEROS TO DAZZLE SATURDAY WHEN CONDORS COME HOME

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.