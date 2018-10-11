Condors Earn Shootout Win over San Jose, 3-2
October 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (2-1-0, 4pts) picked up a 3-2 shootout victory over the San Jose Barracuda (2-0-1, 4pts) on Wednesday night at SAP Center. LW Joe Gambardella tied the game at 2-2 in the third period and LW Tyler Benson had the shootout game-winner. Bakersfield is home on Saturday against Tucson.
FIRST PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: C Alexander True (1st) redirected a point shot in a goal mouth scramble; Assists: Middleton, Wiederer; Time of goal: 4:21; SJ leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Evan Polei (1st) took a feed at the top of the crease and deflected it through the five-hole; Assists: Currie, Gust; Time of goal: 12:36; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK - 16, SJ - 5
SECOND PERIOD
BARRACUDA GOAL: LW Jayden Halbgewachs (2nd) backhanded a low shot on the power play; Assists: Roy, Praplan; Time of goal: 7:51; SJ leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 10, SJ - 9
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (1st) on a breakaway; Assists: Russell, Lagesson; Time of goal: 7:28; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 8, SJ - 7
In a shootout, C Cooper Marody and LW Tyler Benson each scored and G Al Montoya stopped two of three attempts.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Benson (BAK) 2. Gambardella (BAK) 3. Halbgewachs (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; SJ - 1/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36; SJ - 25
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Montoya (2-0-0; 25/23); SJ - Bibeau (1-0-1; 35/33)
C Cooper Marody has two assists in two games
RW Patrick Russell has three points (2g-1a) in three games
C Josh Currie has four points (1g-3a) in three games and 17 points (11g-6a) in his last 13 games against San Jose
LW Evan Polei had a fighting major in the first period
LW Nolan Vesey made his professional debut
D Ryan Stanton was unavailable for the game due to the birth of his first child, a healthy baby girl, earlier this morning
Scratches: McFarland, Esposito, Callahan, Kulevich, Stanton
FUTBOLEROS TO DAZZLE SATURDAY WHEN CONDORS COME HOME
