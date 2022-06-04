MoonDogs Stifle Loggers in Schultz' Debut

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The Mankato MoonDogs swept Loggers in a two-game series at Copeland Park. They had a big debut from Donavan Schultz (Evansville). Schultz went six strong innings and had the Logger hitters losing control of their axes. This was the MoonDogs' fifth win of the season, bringing their record to a total of 5-1.

Schultz shutout the Loggers with nine strikeouts and did not walk a single batter in enemy territory.

Schultz was relieved by Jarrett Blunt (Nebraska Omaha), Thomas Bruss (Augustana) and Tyson Neighbors (Kanas State). Together they surrendered one hit with four strikeouts over the course of the final three innings.

The offense was led by Nick Altermatt (Minnesota State) who had a two-RBI single in the top of the third to give the Dogs a 3-0 lead. Nathan Ebersole (UW-Milwaukee) had scored previously on a wild pitch to get the Dogs on the board.

Mankato tacked on two more in fourth off a fielder's choice put in play by Ebersole and a Kai Roberts' (Utah) sacrifice fly.

After the fourth inning, the Dogs were held in check by reliever Grady Gorgen (Troy). Gorgen struck out seven batters in four and two-thirds innings of work. Gorgen did not allow a single MoonDog hit. He took over for Will Watson (West Virginia), who is now 0-1 on the summer, who was the pitcher of record and taken out in the fourth inning.

The Loggers didn't get a hit until the fourth inning and finished with four on the day, all but one of them were infield singles for La Crosse.

The MoonDogs will travel to St. Cloud to take on the undefeated 5-0 St. Cloud Rox Sunday. In a heavyweight battle between two of the best teams in the Great Plains Conference, Weston Lombard (San Fransisco) will be making his first appearance and his first start in St. Cloud, Minn. First pitch will be at 4:05 at Joe Faber Field.

