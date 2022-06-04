Happy Hounds

June 4, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn - Back on their home field for the fourth consecutive day, the Duluth Huskies polished off a two-game set against the Willmar Stingers. A complete game in all facets propelled the Huskies to a 9-5 victory.

The men on the mound took control of the contest early as the scoreboard was blank following the opening three innings. It wasn't until the home half of the fourth when the Huskies got a runner home safely via an Eduardo Rosario double to score Kristian Campbell.

Noah Marcelo crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to get the Duluth squad ahead by a half-dozen runs. The Arizona Western College product now has hit two grand slams on the young season. Marcelo has racked up 12 RBI through the first six games of the 2022 Northwoods League campaign.

Three Huskies registered multi-hit performances in the Saturday win. Campbell and Rosario each had a pair of hits, and JD Rogers chalked up a trio of hits, including an RBI double.

Harrison Kreiling threw a gem in his first start of the season for the Huskies. The Omaha, Nebraska, native threw seven innings and allowed only one run on six hits with seven strikeouts to his credit. Kreiling snagged the win and Sam Malec was handed the loss following six innings on the bump, conceding six runs on six hits and seven punchouts.

The Duluth Huskies are back in action on Sunday as they hit the road to play the Bismarck Larks. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT.

